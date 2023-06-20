President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President Mr Olusola Abiola.

The statement said the President also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President and an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.