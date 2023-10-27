President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers in agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in line with the recommendations of the Minister, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the President urged the new appointees to faithfully implement the policies and programmes of government.

The appointees are Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji as the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Mr Akutah Pius Ukeyima as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji is a graduate of Banking and Finance and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Business Administration.

He is an economist with industry experience of more than 28 years before he entered the public service. In the public service, he first reversed the downward trajectory of the Osun State Investment Company Limited before serving as the Osun State Commissioner of Finance for eight years.

Mr Akutah Ukeyima is a graduate of Law and holds a Master’s degree in Public International Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He most recently served as the Head of the Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation in Criminal Matters, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.