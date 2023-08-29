President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new board members and management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale said the President approved the appointment of Mr Chiedu Ebie from Delta state as chairman of the governing board and Dr Samuel Ogbuku from Bayelsa state as Managing Director/CEO.

Others appointed are Mr Boma Iyaye, Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers; Mr Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom; Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo; Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa; Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono, State Representative – Akwa Ibom; and Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta.

Others include Chief Tony Okocha, State Representative – Rivers; Hon Patrick Aisowieren, State Representative – Edo; Mr Kyrian Uchegbu, State Representative – Imo; Victor Kolade Akinjo, State Representative – Ondo; Chief Dimgba Eruba, State Representative – Abia; Mr Asu Oku Okang, State Representative – Cross River; Hon. Nick Wende, Zonal Representative – North Central; Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak, Zonal Representative – North East; and Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, Zonal Representative – North West

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.

“The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda,” the statement said.