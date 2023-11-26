President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 Nigerians to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

The appointees are Dr Shamsudeen Usman, Board Chairman; Dr Armstrong Ume Takang, Managing Director/CEO; Mr Tajudeen Datti Ahmed, Executive Director, Portfolio Management; Mr Femi Ogunseinde, Executive Director, Investment Management; and Mrs Oluwakemi Owonubi, Executive Director, Risk.

Others are Mrs. Fatima Nana Mede, Non-Executive Director; Mr Ike Chioke, Non-Executive Director; Ms. Chantelle Abdul, Non-Executive Director; Mr Alheri Nyako, Non-Executive Director; and Mr Bolaji Rafiu Elelu, Non-Executive Director.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja Friday, said the

President places a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises.

He said the President also believes in the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in trust of the Nigerian people.

“As a result, the President expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team,” he said.