President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu (Rtd) from Borno State as Chairman of the Military Pensions Board (MPB), effective December 1, 2025. The appointment is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and efficiency in military pension administration.

AVM Adamu is a seasoned financial expert and senior officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). He has served in key positions such as Directing Staff at Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director of Budget at the Defence Intelligence Agency, and Principal Staff Officer, Finance, at the Air Warfare Centre.

He also commanded the 081 Pay and Accounting Group.He further served as Director of Finance at NAF Headquarters and as Managing Director of Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) and NAFIL Group of Companies.

He was also a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru. President Tinubu charges the new Chairman to uphold integrity, demonstrate patriotism, and deploy his financial expertise to improve the welfare of military veterans.