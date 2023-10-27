President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the appointments were in the exercise of the powers vested in the President by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022).

The appointees are Mr Isah Shaka Ehimeakne from Edo state, Mr Bamidele Agbede from Ekiti state, Mr Jani Adamu Bello from Gombe state Dr Taiye Ilayasu fom Kwara state, and Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi from Lagos state.

Others are Alhaji Yahaya Bello from Nasarawa state, Professor Mohammed Yalwa from Niger state, Dr Anugbum Onuoha from Rivers state, and Mr Abubakar Fawa Dambo from Zamfara state.

The statementsaid the President expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair and conflict-free electoral conduct in Nigeria.