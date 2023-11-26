President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries following the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, Rimi Nura Abba, Bako Deborah Odoh, Omachi Raymond Omenka, Ahmed Dunoma Umar, Watti Tinuke and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

The President said he expects the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, to deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalize service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superceding interest of the Nigerian people.