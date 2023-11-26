President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of two members of the board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for a term of four years as representatives of the organized private sector.

The appointees are Dr Aba Ibrahim and Dr Muda Yusuf.

The President wished the new appointees well in their deliberations and expects that the views and perspectives of the private sector are fully articulated.

He said he also expects that the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda in the active promotion and attraction of investment across multiple sectors of the economy are completely realized through the efficient implementation of ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Customs Service.