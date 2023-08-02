President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to free press, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Ajuri Ngelale, has said.

Speaking at an interactive session with the State House Press Corps on Tuesday, Ngelale said the present administration would ensure zero-tolerance for media repression and institutional arrogance in government communications.

He said the President would promote transparency, hold public office holders accountable and open up the presidency to the public.

“I humbly accepted the appointment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and as the official spokesperson of the President.

“I believe the first and most important point I would want to make is that this institution belongs to Nigerians. It does not belong to any political parties, it does not belong to any public officials. It belongs to over 200 million citizens of this country both at home and abroad. And it is with that understanding that we will be engaging the world.

“We believe it is the right, not a proboledge but the right of every Nigerian to have full access into the affairs of the Presidential villa, into the affairs of the office of the President and the office of the Vice president.

“We will be more open in terms of providing access to information to radio networks, television networks, newspapers and online news media than ever before. We are committed to ensuring that there is a zero tolerance policy on every spokesperson and every media functionary that works here in the government in terms of how we relate with Nigerians through the press.

“Gone forever, by the grace of God, are the days when government spokesmen and women will speak down to Nigerians or would use condescending language on Nigerians and would display some form of institutional arrogance on Nigerians. That would not happen under my leadership.

“I want to be very clear, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of empathy. He is committed to the cause of opening the Presidency to Nigerians for the benefit of not just Nigerians but for the benefit of all public office holders, because it in the interest of all public office holders to know that they are being watched so that they can be held accountable to deliver on the promises of the President in terms of the execution of government policies and we are going to, in very shortly order, announced a series of very tangible measures that have to do with the opening up of this institution on a daily basis in a deeper and more comprehensive way than has ever been seen before.

“The last point I want to make is that I have had the privilege of speaking with my predessessors. I believe in institutional memory, I believe in the importance of relying on the wisdom of those who have come before us. I have spoken wit doctor Reuben Abati, I have spoken with Mr. Femi Adeshina, I have spoken with Mr. Segun Adeniyi.

“And I will continue to deepen those engagements. And irrespective of political affiliations, all of us love this country. And we’re going to do our beats to ensure that the Nigerian media feels that it has its rightful place in the affairs of government in the affairs of public life and that institutions are open for them to deliver right, accurate and factual information to Nigerians,” he said.