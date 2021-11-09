The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 will take place on Monday, 17 January 2022 as a virtual event from the Home of FIFA, Zurich, Switzerland, in line with ongoing public health measures.

In most countries around the world, competitions have resumed under almost normal conditions. Thanks to hard work, solidarity and special measures, football has brought comfort and joy to many people. It is therefore important for FIFA and football across the globe to recognise these performances in the following categories:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11

FIFA Fair Play Award

FIFA Puskás Award (awarded for the best goal of the year)

FIFA Fan Award

The awards reward the best in each category, regardless of championship or nationality, for their respective achievements during the season 2020/2021, which also include the Olympic Football Tournaments in Tokyo.

In addition, the show will also include other special presentations in recognition of outstanding performances.

The Best incorporates the views of the four pillars of the footballing world. The recipients of the trophies for the top players and coaches in both women’s and men’s football will be determined through a combined voting process involving the captains and head coaches of all national teams around the world, an online ballot of fans and submissions from a select group of more than 300 media representatives as per the Rules of Allocation.

Voting will open on Monday, 22 November and close on Friday, 10 December 2021.

Follow us on FIFA.com and across FIFA’s social media accounts over the coming weeks for all the latest updates on The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021.