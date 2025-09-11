Singer Terry Apala has sparked online discussions after revealing that he would never allow his partner to attend a public gym.

In a recent chat on the Echo Room podcast, Apala reflected on his experiences at iFitness VGC and another gym in Megamound Estate.

“I will not allow my partner to go to the gym. I was a member of iFitness VGC so I’ve been there. I saw what was going down.

“I feel like ladies of nowadays are just going to the gym to just vibe and do videos. They’re just vibing, they’re not there to actually work out.

“If they really want to work out, they won’t be focused on doing videos. They are just there to seduce men because some men also go to the gym to look for women.

“I’m speaking from experience. I also once registered with a gym in Megamound Estate. I saw things there. Girls go there to do all manner of things.

“A lot of ladies are just at the gym to have fun. Maybe, few ladies are going to the gym to actually work out, but many of them are just going there to enjoy the vibe,” he said.