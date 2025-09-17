FENAC Secure Solutions, a West African provider of home automation systems, has partnered with South Africa’s NICE Automation Systems to expand smart living and security technologies in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collaboration is aimed at scaling up the deployment of intelligent gate and door automation technologies across homes and commercial properties in the country.

It is expected to offer improved safety, convenience and energy efficiency.

Speaking on the development at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, JaQues Van Niekerk, a representative of NICE Automation Systems, outlined the partnership with FENAC as a pivotal step in expanding smart infrastructure in the region.

“The collaboration between NICE and FENAC Secure Solutions has already laid the groundwork for innovation across West Africa.

“Now, we’re looking to deepen our impact in Nigeria by leveraging FENAC’s local expertise and customer reach,” Van Niekerk said.

He emphasised that NICE products are designed specifically for the African environment, with unique features that address infrastructural realities.

“We understand the challenges many African countries face, especially when it comes to power supply. Our gate motors can run even without batteries, which is a major advantage in areas with frequent power outages.

“NICE is currently the only manufacturer using lithium batteries in its gate motors, offering the performance and longevity compared to traditional lead-acid batteries.

“Lithium batteries are more durable, require less maintenance, and provide a longer service life, ultimately reducing costs for users,” he said.

Through its partnership with NICE, FENAC is positioning itself as a key player in Nigeria’s smart property space, offering cutting-edge security automation that aligns with modern housing needs.

Chuka Okafor, the Managing Director of FENAC Secure Solutions, told NAN that the collaboration with NICE would accelerate the adoption of technology-driven solutions supporting both residential and commercial development in urban and suburban communities.

“The integration of NICE’s world-class technology through FENAC’s local network is also expected to improve after-sales support and system maintenance, areas often overlooked in imported automation systems,” Okafor said.

NAN reports that as part of the partnership agreement, no fewer than 20 technicians were trained and awarded certificates on operational procedures by South African experts during a session held in Lagos.

Industry experts have described the development as timely, especially as Nigeria’s real estate sector shifts toward tech-enabled solutions for safer and more efficient living.