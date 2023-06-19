The federal government and organized labour reconvened Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to look into ways of cushioning the effects of removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, said a steering committee has been set up alongside technical committees that would help achieve the planned palliatives for Nigerians.

“As we promised the last time we met; when labour called off their planned strike, we held a meeting today. We went through all the demands that labour had tabled, that is government and the labour unions and the last time, they said they were going to go back to their executives and make consultations so that we reconvene today.

“That is exactly what we did. At today’s meeting, both parties went through the list and we ticked off the viable ones which are now broken into three categories; those can be given immediate attention, and those that can be achieved in the medium term and long term,” he said.

He said a steering committee was set up alongside technical committees that would help actualise the dream of providing the intervention that will cushion the effects of removal of subsidy.

“Work groups have been constituted at today’s meeting. There is a steering committee that will serve as a clearing house and there are other committees comprising both parties; government and labour.

“They will work together very harmoniously and efficiently to arrive at the final resolution of all the demands of labour and what we (government) call interventions,” he said.

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajero and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Mr Festus Osifo said the steering and technical committees would commence work immediately and complete the same within a maximum period of eight weeks.