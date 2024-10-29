The president of Dangote Group Alhaji Aliko Dangote Tuesday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and other petroleum marketers to stop importation of fuel and utilse the sufficient stock at the Dangote Refinery.

Addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, Dangote said his refinery has enough fuel to satisfy local consumption.

He said the Dangote Refinery currently has over 500 million litres of petrol awaiting evacuation by buyers.

He said the stock can last the country 12 days with zero importation, stressing that the Dangote Refinary can satisfy local demand for fuel as long as the NNPC Limited fulfills its obligation of selling crude oil.

On why fuel scarcity persists, he said the Dangote Refinery is not involved in retailing of products.

“Well, on the streets, one thing that you have to understand is that we are producers. I have a refinery. I’m not in the business of retail. If I’m in the business of retail then you hold me responsible.

“But what I’m saying that the retailers should please come forward and pick, if they don’t come forward and pick, what do you want me to do? That’s something that I cannot do.

“So, I am expecting either NNPC or the marketers to stop importing; they should come and pick because we have what they need. And you know, as they move, I will be pumping.

“I don’t know whether you understand what it takes to keep have a billion liters inside our tank. It’s costing me money every day. If I will be able to collect the naira, I can actually charge somebody 32% in interest. So right now, that’s what I’m losing.

“And you are talking about 500 million, you know, I mean, we don’t print money. But the issue is that if they come and collect then you will not see any queues in the filling stations,” he said.