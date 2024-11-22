The National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday gave Adamawa, Kebbi and Kwara states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) a one-week deadline to submit their reports on state police or be ready to comply with NEC decision.

Briefing State House correspondents after NEC meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Douye Diri of of Bayelsa state said the affected states and the FCT have been given up to November 28, 2024 to submit their reports.

“On the State Police, council was updated with the submission of the establishment of state police, and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so.

“These three states are Adamawa, Kebbi and incidentally Kwara, which is the chairman of our forum, and the FCT are yet to submit their positions.

“The Council mandated these remaining states and FCT to make their submissions within the next one week, and resolved to present a consolidated state’s position on the state police to the National Economic Council at our next meeting,” he said.