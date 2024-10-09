The Permanent Secretary of State House Mr Olufunso Adebiyi said Tuesday that the State House would achieve full digitalisation of its operations by November 2024.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed this during an oversight visit by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties to the data centre located within the vicinity of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the completion of the computerisation and digitalisation process would enhance efficiency, security and the seamless operation of critical administrative functions at the State House.

The visit, led by the chairman of House Committee on Special Duties, Hon. Kabir Tukura, was part the of legislators’ statutory oversight to assess the performance of the 2023 and 2024 budgets of the State House.

The Permanent also briefed the lawmakers on ongoing renovations at Dodan Barracks, Lagos, the former seat of government.

He said the renovations are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

He invited the legislators for an on-the-spot assessment of the barracks, with funds for the project and others at the Lagos Liaison office sourced from the 2023 supplementary budget and 2024 budget respectively.

During his presentation on the 2023/2024 budget implementation, the Permanent Secretary said State House had achieved 43 per cent implementation on capital projects for 2024 and an impressive 99 per cent implementation in overhead expenditure.

He explained that in 2024, the State House total overhead expenditure amounted to N22.62 billion, spread across seven cost centres. They include State House Headquarters, State House Operations President, State House Operations Vice President, Office of the Chief of Staff, Office of the Chief Security Officer to the President, State House Medical Centre and Lagos Liaison Office

”Out of this appropriated amount, so far as at 31 August 2024, the total sum of N15.08billion has been released to us; and of the said released amount, a total of N14.9billlion has so far been expended during the fiscal year, leaving an outstanding balance of N14.5million. This represents an encouraging performance of 99 per cent,” he said.

On capital expenditure, the Permanent Secretary said N51.3billion was appropriated for 2024, with N22 billion spent, leaving a balance of N29.3 billion, representing 43 per cent implementation.

The Permanent Secretary commended the committee members for approving an increased budget allocation to State House in the 2024 appropriation, particularly given the considerable demand from various cost centres during the challenging fiscal year.

”This has gone a long way in enhancing our performance as an important arm of government, especially with regards to the welfare of staff and various capital projects, such as the renovation of the residential quarters of the President, Aguda House, computerization and digitalization of State House, construction of office complex, replacement of operation vehicles and others,” he said.

He also presented the 2023 budget and supplementary budget performances.

He disclosed that N1, 653,399,583.63 was approved for personnel costs in 2023, of which 1,653,350,049.98 was spent, leaving a balance of N439, 433.66.

For overhead expenditure in 2023, N8.29 was appropriated, N8.27 billion expended, leaving an outstanding balance of N14.5 million, marking a 99.82 per cent budget implementation.

On the total capital expenditure for the year 2023, the Permanent Secretary said N11.2 billion was approved, with N10.9 billion spent, representing overall performance of 98 per cent.

In his remarks, Hon. Tukura expressed satisfaction with the ongoing digital transformation and commended State House for its commitment to budgetary discipline and modernizing government services.

”The 2024 budget is still ongoing and I will say so far, so good. The releases have been made and utilized by almost 98 per cent and that is quite commendable. There are no gaps.

”The 2023 budget has been completed. Members have asked questions and we have heard the responses from the Permanent Secretary. We are convinced they are doing well,” he said.