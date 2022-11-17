The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said Thursday that the number of governors under watch by the anti-graft agency over stashed funds has increased.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the EFCC chairman said the three governors already listed aren’t the only ones the agency is keeping an eye on for possible money laundering.

“On the issue of the governors that we are monitoring, in fact, the numbers have even increased. We are monitoring everything,” he said.

The EFCC chairman also lauded the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes, saying it’s a crucial step in the nation’s fight against financial crime and other types of corruption.

He said the amount of banknotes outside financial institutions makes it difficult to track down financial crimes.

He said the redesigning of the banknotes is a chance for the government to retake control of flow of money in the country.

Bawa, however, went on to appeal to politicians to go about their campaigns without using illegitimate funds in their campaign finances.