It was all smile and joy at the Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, in the federal capital territory, when the Hope Alive Ladies Ministry International (HALMI) distributed food stuffs, clothes and shoes to the less privileged.

The outreach, which saw people coming from as far as New Nyanya, and Ado in Nasarawa State, and other surrounding towns saw close to one hundred widows and orphans benefit from the gesture by the faith based Non-governmental Organisation (NGO).

Founded in 2012, HALMI is focused in bringing positive change and build divine Hope among women, widows and the orphans in Nigeria. Caring for their welfare and advocating for capacity building of these ones promoting a better society and a brighter future.

Items distributed by the organisation includes: 100 bags of rice, 5 cartoons of indomie, groundnut oil, dresses and shoes for children and adults.

Many of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to HALMI noting that the gifts could not have come at a better time especially remembering the less privilege in this ‘difficult times’.

An elated Esther who got a bag of rice, dresses and a couple of shoes said she will now be able to cook for her family.

“There is no time I come here that I don’t get something. In my house there is no food but with this, I will be able to cook for my family. Am very happy and I appreciate it.

“Am happy because it is not everybody that does this-reachout to widows and those that do not have. Its not been easy. I thank God for this gift. We thank God for those that did this, and may God continue to provide for them,” Rose, another beneficiary said with smiles.

For Risikatu Jibril, “these are good people. They always help. Two years ago (2018) they gave us grinding engine. Mrs. Kure is a good mother to orphans and widows.”

She urged well meaning Nigerians to join hands with Mrs. Kure to support widows and orphans.

Fielding questions HALMI’s founder, said the aim of the outreach is to help people and put smiles on their faces.

She said the outreach became necessary due to the impact of covid-19 on the finances of families.

She said: “I think its timely, because of covid-19 people are hungry, people are not finding it easy. You can see that the things that were distributed is not even enough.

“We gave out indomie, rice, juice, clothing’s both for kids and adults, and shoes for children and adults too.”

She said with the right patners the organisation can do more. “Contributions came from partners, my colleagues in the office. Some gave cash, some gave clothes and food stuff,” Kure added.

When asked why there were no men, she said “Women have more responsibilities and they are more vulnerable than the men, moreover, our passion is for women,” she explained.