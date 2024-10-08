Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed shock over the death of Richard Adamu Tallen, son of the former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen.

Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to the family’s residence in Abuja Monday, the Vice President described the loss as unexpected and prayed God for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.

The Vice President acknowledged the deceased’s bright future and contributions to Nigeria’s development.

“I learned of the death of the late Minister’s son with shock. He had such a bright future and was contributing to the development of Nigeria.

“I can only imagine the pain the family is going through right now. On behalf of my principal (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu), I condole with you. May God grant you the heart to contain the pain and grant you the fortitude to bear this loss.

“May you be comforted and may his young family find solace, knowing quite well that God is the giver and taker of life, as we are all living at His will. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

The late Richard Tallen, who passed away in Abuja over the weekend, is survived by his wife and three children.