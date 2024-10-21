President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Shettima would join King Charles of England and other world leaders from 56 member countries at the first CHOGM to be held in the Pacific small island of Apia, Samoa, from October 21 to October 26, 2024.

They would deliberate on the theme, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth,” Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President Mr Stanley Nkwocha, said in a statement in Abuja Sunday.

He said the theme would focus attention on how member countries can harness their strengths through resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the Commonwealth Advantage and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.

At the meeting, Nigeria and other member countries will also elect and appoint the next Commonwealth Secretary-General.

In line with the Agreed Memorandum on the Establishment and Functions of the Commonwealth Secretariat (revised 2022) and the principle of regional rotation, the next Commonwealth Secretary-General would come from the Africa Region.

The candidates for the role are from Lesotho, Ghana, and The Gambia, while Nigeria will have a major role to play as the largest African member in this regard.

Consolidating the progress made at CHOGM 2022, the Vice President and other world leaders would also deliberate on the global economy, environmental and security challenges, discussing how Commonwealth countries can work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, growth, and empower the Commonwealth’s 1.5 billion young people for a more peaceful and sustainable future.

The Vice President is expected to use the platform provided by the Commonwealth Business Forum to further attract investors to Nigeria, as global experts from businesses and the private sector convene to recommend and champion solutions to global challenges.

He would also participate in the People’s Forum, the single largest opportunity organized by the Commonwealth Foundation for people to engage with leaders on global development issues.

The Vice President would also engage in bilateral meetings and other executive sessions.