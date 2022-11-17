President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday expressed his condolences on the demise of an academic, administrator and politician, Dr Shettima Mustapha, saying that he leaves behind an indelible record of contribution to national development.

Dr Mustapha, served as Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Minister of Defence in the cabinet of President Umaru Yar’adua. Later he became Minister of Interior.

“The late Shettima was indomitable, full of life and insightful. He had strong belief in Nigeria’s strength and capabilities. He inspired many generations of Nigerians to believe in our agriculture.

“My condolences to his family, the government and people of Borno State and his many admirers. We will miss him greatly but we will never forget him,” the President said.