Vice President Kashim Shettima Wednesday lauded the MacArthur Foundation for its significant contributions to Nigeria’s development and democracy over the past three decades.

Speaking at a forum commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the MacArthur Foundation in Abuja, the Vice President emphasised the importance of collaboration in governance.

The President, who was represented by Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters (Office of the Vice President), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, called on the MacArthur Foundation to strengthen its partnership with the federal government to fast-track the delivery of the programmes and policies of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“No government can, or should, function in isolation. The success of every democracy lies in accepting and nurturing partnerships.

“The successes we have recorded across various sectors of our nation—especially in promoting accountability in governance—are owed to our shared resolve to work together,” he said.

“We invite MacArthur Foundation and its beneficiaries to work closely with us as we strive to fast-track our promises to the nation. In areas where our interests align, let us demonstrate that we are united in our purpose—to serve the people of Nigeria,” he said.

He recalled the impact of the foundation’s interventions in the country over the years, noting that “the scope and frequency of your support have far-reaching consequences.

“The beneficiaries of your grants are not distant or abstract figures—they are everyday people. They are organisations and individuals who, without your timely interventions, might have faltered in their civil pursuits.

“They are the promoters of democratic values, the visionaries advocating for a society where fairness and justice are not mere ideals but lived realities,” he said.

On the foundation’s contributions to advancing democracy in Nigeria, the Vice President expressed conviction that the Foundation has inscribed its name into the heart of democracy in Nigeria.

“Your presence has been a central anchor in promoting interventions that not only influence good governance but also contribute significantly to our nation’s human capital.

“The voices you have empowered and the platforms you have uplifted have become catalysts for the formation of a Nigeria that works—a nation where governance is constantly challenged, not out of malice or partisanship, but through the sincere efforts of those driven by integrity, rather than electoral ambitions,” he said.