Vice President Kashim Shettima Tuesday commended Google for its N1.2 billion grant for the federal government’s initiative to create one million digital jobs.

Speaking when he received in audience some executives of Google – a leading global technology company – at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Shettima said the Google’s support for the Tinubu administration was commendable and worthy of emulation by other companies.

“Let’s think outside the box and create more job opportunities. We need to walk the talk. It is easy to pontificate but very difficult to bring all of the ideas to fruition. I want to assure you, this administration is ready to partner with you.

“Nigeria is ready for business. The President that we have now wants to leave a legacy that Nigerians will be proud of many years after,” he said.

He said there are potentials in Nigeria’s young population, hence the need to support the youth.

“We have a unique opportunity to harness the potentials of our huge youth population to create millions of jobs in the digital sector. We have more English-speaking people than many countries in Africa and beyond.

“We missed the agricultural age, we missed the industrial age and we are now in the knowledge-driven post-industrial age. We have the potential and a unique opportunity to fill the anticipated global talent deficit.

“Access Bank is doing a lot in terms of digital skills, training 1000 youths in digital skills to create employment opportunities. We are working with Wema Bank, the Bank of Industry and other partners on this project. We are willing to partner with Google, we will work closely with you for the good of our nation,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director of Google West Africa, Mr Olumide Balogun, said the company was excited about the Tinubu administration’s vision of creating one million digital jobs and was committing over N1.2 billion in grants to support the initiative.

He said the company, through the programme, would provide digital skills to over 20,000 youths and women to enhance and improve their lives and livelihoods, and also enable several startups grow and create thousands of jobs.

Also speaking, Google Africa’s Director of Government Relations and Public Policy, Mr Charles Murito, said the company remains committed to investing in digital infrastructure across Africa.

He said the digital transformation in the continent can be the driver of the targeted technology jobs.

“Google cannot achieve its vision and objectives if it doesn’t cover Nigeria effectively,” he said.