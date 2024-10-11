Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the National Road Safety Advisory Council (NaRSAC) with a charge on members to align with global best practices in reducing traffic crashes.

Speaking during the ceremony Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Vice President tasked the council to set national road safety strategy targets and ensure effective coordination between federal, state and local governments to achieve shared road safety objectives.

Shettima emphasized the critical nature of road safety, stating, “Road safety is not merely a matter of policy but a critical part of the lifeline that connects the people of this nation.”

The Vice President praised the Federal Road Safety Corps’s (FRSC) for consolidating a robust strategy to address the nation’s road traffic challenges.

The Vice President said the initiative was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to strengthen administrative capacities across government bodies.

“I am confident that this intervention will enhance our transportation system and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Nigeria,” he said.

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, who is also the secretary of the advisory council, said the inauguration of the body opens a new vista in road safety management in Nigeria, including fast-tracking the implementation of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) which is the country’s response to the call for safe use of the road.

He said the inauguration of the council underscored the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in safeguarding the lives of property of citizens on the roads.

He said implementation of the NRSS provides a clear direction towards achieving the vision for road safety, using the globally accepted “safe system approach” for managing road safety.