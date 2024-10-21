Vice President Kashim Shettima Thursday held bilateral talks with the Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, Ebba Busch.

The Vice President also held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The discussions focused on strengthening ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Sweden.

The Vice President also visited the Royal Palace where he held talks on deepening cultural ties and reinforcing the partnership between the two nations.

Others who joined the Vice President at the meetings included Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

Others include the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi; Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, and some members of the Nigerian Swedish Embassy in Stockholm.