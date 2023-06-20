Vice President Kashim Shettima Tuesday decorated the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr Kayode Egbetokun with his new rank.

The brief ceremony took place at the Vice President’s office at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The decoration was performed jointly with the spouse of the new acting IGP.

The event was witnessed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, Chief of Staff to the President Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mr Nuhu Ribadu, and former IGP Usman Alkali.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the event, the acting IGP vowed to go after criminals troubling some parts of the country.

“Now I have just been decorated and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning by 11 am. I really can’t describe how I feel presently, but if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like a Tiger inside of me.

“I am ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other time, I feel like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now,” he said.

Also speaking, the immediate past IGP Usman Alkali said it was very significant for him to pass on the mantle of leadership to his successor.

He said his successor had the capacity to build on his achievements.

“It’s very significant. It’s a stage in life, you come, you work, and you go. I’m happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped.

“We grew up in the job, we grew up together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was Inspector General. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the course of the police from where I stopped,” he said.