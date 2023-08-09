Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) of federal government’s partnership towards ensuring food security in the country.

Shettima gave the assurance Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja when he received in audience the IITA delegation led by the Director-General and Regional Director for Africa, Simeon Ehui.

He said the Tinubu administration would give all the necessary support to enhance agricultural practice that would produce enough food for the citizenry.

“There has to be a paradigm shift. Our agricultural output is low as compared to our size of population and even the unfriendly environmental factors.

“So, this is a time of change and I want to give you the guarantee that my boss is with you and he will solidly support you to execute your mandate.

“President Bola Tinubu is a man of courage and conviction and he has determined to reposition the nation more than ever before,” he said.

He commended the IITA team for the successes they have recorded in the agriculture sector in the West African region.

He also commended the organization for doing well in the production of cassava, yam and soya beans, among others.

“Your mantra is about the increase in agricultural yield and what tools can be used to improve such yield; ensure seed quality and availability, sound agricultural practices, fertilizer, and most importantly market accessibility.

“These are not rocket science, these are real and of course, if we can have very sound and environmentally friendly irrigation mechanism that will enhance our farm outputs, we can achieve our objectives,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of IITA Simeon Ehui thanked the federal government for its support over the years.

He said the IITA has expanded across many states in the country and is ready to partner with the Tinubu administration for the benefit of the country and its people.