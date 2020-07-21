The Presidency said Tuesday that the Senate cannot dictate to President Muhammadu Buhari over the tenure of service chiefs.

Reacting to Tuesday’s resolution by the Senate that the service chiefs should either resign or be sacked, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina said in a statement in Abuja that the appointment or sack of service chiefs is a presidential prerogative.

The statement reads: “The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”

The Senate and House of Representatives had consistently been calling on the president to relieve the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff of their appointments.

There have been agitations by some key political figures and pressure groups for the president to replace the service chiefs.