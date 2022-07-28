The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire said Thursday that 23 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have received N24.4 billion conditional grant schemes.

Orelope-Adefulire said this at the Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said the grants were incentives to the states and FCT to encourage them to invest more of their resources in national priority development areas and the Millennium Development Goals(MDGs)/Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said the funds were disbursed from 2015 to date based on 50 per cent marching grant from the federal government and 50 per cent from the participating states and FCT.

She said the grants were based on education, health, water and sanitation and are “aimed at executing pro-poor projects in a consultative manner with the beneficiaries.”

She the funds were specifically spent on the implementation of 732 water and sanitation facilities, 494 health facilities (new facilities and renovation/rehabilitation), 616 education facilities (new construction, renovation/rehabilitation of block of classrooms), empowerment of 1,150 women and men and training in vocational skills such as sewing, knitting, detergent and pomade-making, among others.

“Between 2016 and 2021, a record number of projects have been implemented, aimed at providing essential services to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs, by ensuring no Nigerian is left behind.

“In the education sector, 8,008 classrooms constructed and 305 renovated with furnishing to strengthen basic education across the country.

“A total of 4,845 Desktop and Laptop Computers have also been supplied to schools across the country for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training.

“In the health sector, 195 Health Centres, comprising Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) and Mother and Child Centres (MCC) were constructed, complemented with the supply of 199 Intensive Care and Rural ambulances. About 257 incubators and 7,464 regular and automated hospital beds were supplied across tour health facilities.

“In other cross-cutting sectors, OSSAP-SDGs constructed 66 Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centres; supplied 1,294 transformers; provision of 19,266 solar-powered streetlights; 300 Housing units for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Borno State; and 925 Solar Boreholes, in addition to several other interventions,” she said.