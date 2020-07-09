The most potent actions for a woman is to love herself, be herself and shine amongst those who never believed she could. Hadiza Aliyu, popularly known as Hadiza Gabon, perfectly fits into that description.

Born in Libreville, the Republic of Gabon, the young, charming, gifted, famously beautiful, well-endowed, phenomenally successful, good-natured, respectable, brilliant, classic and honest Nigerian professional actress and filmmaker is Thinkers Magazine’s Screen Star of the month.

