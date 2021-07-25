*Felicitates with Beneficiaries of Traditional Title Holders

Dean of the School of Education University of Kigali in Rwanda, Professor Abdulrasaq Olayinka Oniye has congratulated the Chairman, Kwara Council of Traditional rulers and the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Majesty Alh. (Dr) Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari (OFR) on the peaceful conduct of Eidil-Adha as the Royal father equally bestowed the emirate traditional titles on the prominent members of the emirate who have contributed very significantly to the growth and development of the emirate, Kwara, Nigeria and humanity.

This is contained in a statement the Dean of School of Education, University of Kigali, Rwanda, Prof. Abdulrasaq Olayinka Oniye personally signed and made available to pressmen via email from Kigali in Rwanda.

According to him, “I wish to felicitate with our father, the Emir of Ilorin-Alh. (Dr.) Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari (OFR) on the peaceful conduct of the Eid-ul I-Adha 1442.”

“May He and we his subjects witness many more prosperous years in our life under his development and unity-inclined reign.” Prof. Oniye prayed.

Professor Oniye also felicitates with the newly beneficiaries of the Emirate traditional titles. He said, “I wish to use this medium to rejoice with selected Ilorin sons across diverse walks of life who were recently found worthy by our father, the Emir of Ilorin to be bestowed with important traditional titles of the Ilorin Emirate. I felicitate with them and their families and joined them to appreciate our father on their choices.”

Th University Don added that, ‘Their appointment is meant to acknowledge their age-long contributions to the socio-economic and religious development of the Emirate, noting that the appointment is also intended to motivate other well meaning sons and daughters of the community to keep working publicly and secretly towards the wellbeing of the Emirate, our dear state, the nation and indeed humanity. He added that at God’s appointed time they too shall be duly recognised (even if not by men but definitely by posterity and God our creator).”

Professor Oniye however encourage the appointees not to relent in their “services to God, the Emirate and humanity “, he maintained that their appointment is a call for more dedicated service to their community and indeed humanity.

He then prayed that they enjoy a long lasting years of greater usefulness to themselves and our community in general. He concludes.