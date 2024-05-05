After a decade-long break, the Rugby Super Series makes its return, with two exciting matches scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, 2024, at the RFUEA Grounds on Ngong Road, Nairobi. Originally slated for the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, the venue had to be changed due to heavy rains in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

As a result, the action kicks off early at RFUEA, with the Buffaloes facing off against the Cheetahs at noon, followed by the Lions and Rhinos clash at 3:00 pm.

All four men’s teams (Buffaloes, Cheetahs, Lions, and Rhinos) have already unveiled their tournament squads, with the matchday lineups set to be announced later today, on Friday, May 3rd, 2024.

This year’s competition adopts a round-robin format, spanning across Nairobi, Nakuru, and Kakamega over the first three match days. The top two teams will then battle it out in the championship match on the fourth match day.

Adding to the excitement, the tournament introduces its inaugural women’s competition, featuring the Eagles and Jaguars. These two teams will go head-to-head over two match days to determine the ultimate victor.

The tournament has received significant support from sponsors, including Tessen Sports Services, KCB Bank, West Kenya Sugar, Menengai Oil Refineries, and Jamii Telecom.

Men’s squads

BUFFALOES

Forwards: Javan Olando, Collins Amonde, Christopher Otieno, Andrew Wangila, Clinton Litali, Thomas Simiyu, Collins Indeche, Biden Hayo, Geoffrey Shitambasi, Edward Mwaura, Hillary Mwanjilwa, Victor Otieno, Paywick Munoko, Gibson Perez, Darryl Oluoch

Backs: Walter Ambe, Eric Cantona, Brian Kiptanui, Darrell Brantana, Alvin Mutachi, Bede Enonda, James Olela, Roy Maruti, Griffin Chao, Paul Abuto, Dan Ang’ wech, Collins Osore, Jackson Siketa

Reserves: Humphrey Asiligwa, David Williams, Fortune Aturo, Jacktone Omondi, Robert Murunga, Daniel Kipchirchir, Hillary Salano

Coach: Max Adaka

CHEETAHS

Forwards: Desterious Makenzi, Erick Miheso, Francis Orembe, Kevin Kiget, Brian Onyango, Celestine Mboi, Emmanuel Mboya, Ibrahim Ayoo, Barry Opondo, Nelson Tengeye, Wesley Lusaka, Amos Nyamanya, Felix Odhiambo, Clinton Juma, Elkeans Mukamiti, Samuel Were

Backs: Samson Onsomu, James Muthoni, Samuel Macharia, Tony Owino, Tyson Maina, Philip Otieno, Chrispin Shitundo, Quinto Ongo, Alvin Khavoli, Javan Okwaro, Beldad Ogeta, Dennis Abukuse, Chrisant Ojwang

Reserves: Abutwalib Abdalla, Reuben Gathoni, Wallace Ouma, Nixon Onyango, Timothy Ejakait, Kelvin Chebet, Andrew Ndondo

Coach: Lawrence Buyachi

LIONS

Forwards: Oscar Simiyu, Nick Okullo, Wilhite Mususi, Patrick Ouko, Givens Oduor, Griffin Musila, James Ochieng, Emmanuel Silungi, Andycole Omole, Collins Kabayo, Obat Kuke, Persian Kolian, Felix Ojow, Randy Wama, Eliakim Kichoi, Manasseh Oduor

Backs: Derrick Wechuli, Emmanuel Opondo, Derrick Masese, Brian Wahinya, Elvis Namusasi, Daniel Oyoo, Bob Muhati, Levy Amunga, Charles Tendwa, Gabriel Namusasi, Michael Wamalwa, Rugar Benjamin

Reserves: Randy Odhiambo, Newton Okeyo, Steve Odhiambo, Claude Nyamiro, Davies Masinga, Shuaib Wesonga, Shaddy Onyango

Coach: Oliver Mang’ eni

RHINOS

Forwards Meshack Tunnech,Khaider Mohammed,Abel Matanda,Sheldon Kahi,Clein Okumbi,John Aswani,Adam Mugo,Ryan Odua,Steven Odhiambo,Eric Shimoli,Charles Omondi,Stanslous Shikoli,Bramwel Anekea,Barnabas Owuor,Dennis Tubei.

Backs Jan Remke,Patrick Wainaina,Zedden Marrow,Paul Mutsami,Evin Asena,Harmony Wamalwa,Charles Odhiambo,Ian Mumbwani,Bruce Odhiambo,Matoka Matoka,Stephen Osumba,Victor Odhiambo,Shem Okola

Reserves Richel Wangila,Wiseman Aganya,Fred Shisia,Benjamin Marshall,Charlton Mokua Raymond Chacha,Laban Kispang

Coach: Paul Murunga

FIXTURES

Saturday 4 May 2024 | RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi

Buffaloes v Cheetahs | 12.00pm

Lions v Rhinos | 3.00pm

Saturday 11 May 2024 | Nakuru Athletic Club, Nakuru

Buffaloes v Rhinos | 2.00pm

Cheetahs v Lions | 4.00pm

Saturday 18 May 2024 | The Bullring, Kakamega

Eagles v Jaguars | 12.00pm (Women’s Fixture)

Rhinos v Cheetahs | 2.00pm

Buffaloes v Lions | 4.00pm

Saturday 25 May 2024 | RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi

Jaguars v Eagles | 12.00pm (Women’s Fixture)

Rank 3 v Rank 4 | 2.00pm

Rank 1 v Rank 2 | 4.00pm