Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State said Wednesday that Nigerians should not allow anyone to use religion or ethnicity to cause division among them in the build of the 2024 general elections.

He said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor also expressed concern over the ongoing debate on who becomes the running mate of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, saying: “Our flagbearer, Bola Tinubu is an astute politician that knows the game very well and he knows how to win a contest especially at this level. I am confident that the President, Tinubu, leaders and elders of our party will come up with a selection that will sell the party and its candidate and ensure victory,

“Whether Muslim-Muslim ticket or a Christian, form North-East or wherever, I am confident that the party is going to come up with someone who will assist in attaining the victory that we are envisaging ahead of us.

“So, whether a Muslim or a Christian, we are all Nigerian. It has been long that I have been advocating that we should de-emphasize what divides us, rather, we should dwell on what unites us more.”

He said merit is key to the emergence of leaders at all levels, stressing that the challenges confronting the nation today can only be resolved by people who have the experience and will to address them.

The governor thanked President Buhari for allowing him to join the APC presidential race, where Bola Tinubu emerged the winner.

The governor also thanked his supporters, especially the youths, women and people living with disabilities, who urged him to aspire for the number one seat in the country.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate Nigerians especially the youths, women, people living with disabilities, and all the various groups and organizations, within and outside the country, numbering into millions, who have given me support so far.

“I thank you and I doff my hat for you for giving me this courage. I did not lead you astray, and I will never lead you astray. I completed the circle, I started the journey and I ended it well. Please let us support our party, the APC,” he said.