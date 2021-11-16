In addition to the official website FIFA.com/tickets, fans can now also purchase tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ over the counter at the FIFA Venue Ticketing Centre (FVTC) at the Doha Exhibition Center (DEC), which is easily accessible from Al Qassar metro station. The dedicated service centre will also provide mobile ticket support and problem resolution, and fans can also pick up their Hay’ya Card (Fan ID).

During the current last-minute sales phase, which will run until the end of the tournament, tickets are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and confirmed immediately after payment. Tickets are still available for all 32 matches, including for the curtain-raisers on 30 November at Al Bayt and Ras Abu Aboud, as well as for the final on 18 December, Qatar National Day.

“I personally believe Al Bayt Stadium is one of the most beautiful stadiums I’ve seen in my whole life. You can feel and see how Arab culture is applied to a modern football stadium,” said FIFA’s Director of Ticketing and Hospitality, Falk Eller, in a video interview available for media to download for editorial purposes. “The innovation we bring to Qatar is mobile tickets. We will invite fans to receive and manage their tickets on their mobile phone, using a FIFA-provided app, to then subsequently access stadiums or share tickets with their friends.”

Fans who have already bought their tickets via FIFA.com/tickets do not need to collect their tickets from the FVTC as their tickets will be delivered via the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ mobile ticketing application.

A selection of affordable tickets is available, with category 4 tickets (Qatar residents only) costing QAR 25 for all matches except the semi-finals (from QAR 45) and final (from QAR 60). A full overview of the sales phases and ticket prices is available at FIFA.com/tickets. As will be the case at the FIFA World Cup 2022™, fans will be able to attend more than one FIFA Arab Cup match per day, as long as there is enough time to get to the second stadium using public transport.

Visa, FIFA’s Official Payment Services Partner, is the preferred payment method for ticket purchases for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021. Cash payments are not accepted.



COVID-19 measures

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and as was the case for the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 qualifiers held in June 2021, the host country will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition. All attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health.

Additional information on COVID-19-related safety measures to access the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 stadiums will be available at FIFA.com. To date, ticket holders are required to be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health.