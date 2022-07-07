The State of Qatar has affirmed its support for all international, regional, and United Nations efforts aimed at achieving peace, protecting and promoting human rights in Libya, and ensuring Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security and safety of its citizens.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva Dr. Hind bint Abdul Rahman Al Muftah, during the interactive dialogue with the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya, before the 50th Human Rights Council under item 10 of the council agenda.

HE the Permanent Representative welcomed the cooperation of the Libyan authorities with the mission and other human rights mechanisms, calling on all Libyan parties to maintain restraint at this critical stage the country is going through, hold a dialogue to overcome the outstanding contentious issues and give priority to Libya’s interest over narrow political and personal interests to provide the brotherly Libyan people with safety, sustainable development and prosperity.

She urged all parties to end the protracted transitional stages, move forward with the political process, and reach a consensual constitutional framework conducive to holding presidential and parliamentary elections to end the conflict in the country and achieve national reconciliation, stability, and peace.

Al Muftah called on the international community and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue providing technical assistance and capacity-building, especially in the field of human rights, in line with the priorities and needs of the Libyan government.