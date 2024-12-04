The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has restated the significant role of sports in national development which underscores the government’s invaluable commitment to the welfare and well-being of its workforce.

Didi Walson-Jack disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 43rd editio of the Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA), in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, themed “Simplified Rivers 2024”.

The HCSF, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, described sports as an embodiment of commitment to excellence, resilience, and service to the nation.

She said the sporting fiesta serves as a powerful platform where individuals and teams strive to achieve greatness through discipline, determination, and a relentless pursuit of their goals.

She said through sports, athletes exemplify excellence by pushing the boundaries of human potential and setting benchmarks that inspire others, adding that their resilience shines in the face of challenges, whether overcoming injuries or losses, demonstrating the value of perseverance and a winning mindset.

She said beyond individual achievements, sports serves as a unifying force, fostering national pride and solidarity, as athletes become ambassadors of their nations, promoting unity, and showcasing the values of hard work and team spirit.

The Head of Service admonished delegates to approach the games with enthusiasm, fairness, and a spirit of integrity and brotherhood.

She thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state for his warm hospitality and unwavering support in hosting the games.

“Your dedication to promoting sports and fostering unity is commendable, and we are deeply appreciative of your efforts in making this gathering a reality,” she said.

She also thanked FEPSGA Executives for their dedication to sustaining the remarkable tradition of the sporting fiesta for over four decades and for their visionary leadership in creating opportunities for public servants to connect, collaborate and celebrate through the unifying power of sport