The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has called on all the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) in the country to urgently fashion out better ways of providing civil servants with quality and affordable healthcare services in order to reduce the morbidity rate being experienced in recent times.

The Head of Service said this while declaring open a one-day interactive session with the HMOs in the country in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Nr Mahmud Adam Kambari, the Head of Service said the health of civil servants can no longer be taken for granted.

She said civil servants die on a daily basis from ailments that are preventable and curable, stressing that there was the need for the HMOs to ensure regular medical check-ups and provision of quality medications and comprehensive medical healthcare to workers nationwide.

The Head of Service also stressed the need for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to ensure that HMOs are visible and accessible to civil servants.

She said the HMOs should be given more roles other than mere reporting, stressing that with more roles the HMOs would be able to deal with the issues relating to enrollees.

Also speaking, the Director of Occupational Health, Safety and Environment, Dr Comfort Adeosun, emphasised the need for synergy among the stakeholders y tho guarantee quality healthcare for all civil servants.