…RHIESS doles out money, food items to veterans

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged elderly citizens to strengthen their bonds with their loved ones and God as an important key to a rich and fulfilling life in golden years.

The First Lady said this while speaking at the maiden edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS).

The programme was held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A total of N950 million was disbursed 250 elderly persons per state and the FCT receiving a cash gift of N100,000.

Bags of rice, wheat and other food items were also given to the beneficiaries while medical tests were also conducted.

The First Lady said the yuletide period was a time of joy and comfort and no citizen irrespective of age or gender should be left out.

“As we approach the festive season, it becomes very important to emphasise the significance of prioritizing our elderly citizens in our Initiative.

“By reaching out to the elderly this festive period, we not only honor their contributions but also acknowledge the unique encounters they face

“This economic empowerment programme is borne of a steadfast commitment to the well-being of our elderly citizens and it marks a significant stride in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher G. Musa, thanked the First Lady for her constant acknowledgement and support for members of the armed forces and the police.

He thanked the veterans for their unalloyed service and commitment to the nation and assured them that the armed forces and thepolice would always look after their well-being.