President George Manneh Weah of Liberia has reconstituted the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce (IMTF) on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The Ministers of Youth and Sports and Education serve as Chairman and Co-chairman respectively.

Other members of the newly reconstituted IMTF include the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Commerce.

The rest of the Taskforce members are the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Public Works.

Making the appointment Friday, October 7, 2022, the President expressed optimism that the new Chairman and his team will “take charge of the responsibilities of the Taskforce to promote and enhance Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Liberia.”