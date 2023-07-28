The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has condoled with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Abu Dhabi, following the passing away of his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his message, President Ramkalawan said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of His Highness Sheikh Saeed’s passing. He was a respected leader, who will be remembered for his humility, compassion and generosity. His dedication to the development of the UAE and his commitment to promoting cooperation in the region will be remembered by all who knew him.

“On behalf of the people of Seychelles, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. We know that your loss is a great one, and we share your grief.”