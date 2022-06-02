President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mr Vincent Magwenya as his spokesperson with effect from 1 June 2022.

Mr Magwenya is a seasoned communicator with extensive experience in government communication, public relations, stakeholder management and broadcasting.

He served as spokesperson to former President Jacob Zuma from 2009 to 2010.

He was CEO of PR agency Magna Carta from 2013 to 2016, before establishing Conversations Media and Communications, where he has served as CEO.

Mr Magwenya also served as Director of Communications for Standard Bank Africa and Director of Group Stakeholder Relations Management for Standard Bank Group.

He started his career as a broadcast journalist in various technical and editorial roles and worked for international and local broadcasters such as Reuters Television, Worldwide Television News (now known as Associated Press Television News), the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

President Ramaphosa said: “I am pleased to welcome Vincent Magwenya to the Presidency team. His experience, insight and capabilities will strengthen our efforts to effectively communicate the work of the Presidency as we undertake the work of recovery and rebuilding.”

“I wish to express my gratitude to Tyrone Seale for having acted in the position of spokesperson to the President since July 2020. His capable manner and dedication to the task has been widely acknowledged and is much appreciated,” President Ramaphosa said.