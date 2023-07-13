President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has received Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, who heads his country’s delegation to Sudan’s Neighboring Countries Summit.

Cairo hosts the summit to discuss ways to end the current conflict and its negative repercussions on neighboring countries, as well as the development of effective mechanisms with the participation of neighboring countries to resolve the crisis in Sudan peacefully, in coordination with other regional and international tracks. The meeting also touched on bilateral relations and the issue of the Renaissance Dam.