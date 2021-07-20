The Presidency said Tuesday that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should forget about winning the 2023 general elections.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said this shortly after observing the EiD-el-Kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina State.

He said Nigerians know too well what the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done for the country and its people and would not allow another party to take over in 2023.

He said the President also enjoys the support of Nigerian masses that would never abandon him.

’’The President enjoys unshakable support not only in his hometown but also across the country and it is enough for the opposition to admit that the President matters a lot for the ruling party and Nigerians in general.

“Again he constitutes a political obstacle they cannot dismantle come 2023. We believe the PDP and other opposition parties are nursing false hopes of taking power comes 2023.

“The masses will never abandon President Buhari’s leadership and the APC. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the President to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and wellbeing of young people in the country. Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023,” he said.