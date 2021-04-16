A lot of people out there already know about insurance and probably have a few things insured. However, when it comes to car insurance, not a lot of people understand that there are different types of car insurance.

Understanding the different types will help you to choose the best insurance to settle for. In this post, we explain the popular types of car insurance. Of course, there are more, but we are just going to mention the most talked about. This will help you understand the type that you should choose for your dream car.

Liability Coverage

This is actually a legal requirement in most countries. This type of insurance will cover all damages that have to do with injuries to others, as well as property damage to others. This means that in the event that you are in an accident and you hurt someone or damage their car, then the insurance will cover those damages and injuries.

Collision insurance

This type of car insurance will cover damages to your own car in the event that you are involved in an accident. This means that if your car is damaged in an accident, it can be repaired or replaced.

Comprehensive insurance

Most people prefer this type of car insurance because it offers an extra level of coverage when you are involved in an accident with another car. In such an instance, your car may be repaired or replaced. Also, it covers for other accidents like vandalism, or in the event that your car is damaged by extreme weather conditions or even by animals.

Uninsured motorist insurance

This is also ideal for most drivers as it protects you and your car against those unexpected hit-and-run accidents. Also, you will get cover from drivers who are not insured if you are involved in an accident with them.