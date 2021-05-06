The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has apologized to the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige for the unfriendly labour conduct of its members during the conciliation meeting of April 20, 2021.

A letter signed by National President of the union, Comrade Mohammed Usman appealed to the Minister to live down the discourteous conduct and continue with the conciliation. He noted the action was not meant to spite the Honourable Minister but a move to drive home their agitations.

The letter reads in part: “The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) after wide consultations and interventions by well-meaning Nigerians wishes to tender apology to you.

“PASAN withdraws that particular action and the attendant inconveniences to the Honourable Minister.

“Therefore, we urge you to continue with the conciliation meetings which you have graciously commenced. And we promise to avail ourselves again whenever requested.”

The minister has accepted the apology and conciliation resumed Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.