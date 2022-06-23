Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. has consciously and consistently pulled great efforts in supporting the development of Nigeria owing to the astronomical growth in the youth population. The 21st century has seen the rapid advancement in technology revolutionizing the world and Nigeria is not left out.

Huawei’s vision in Nigeria is to create an ICT ecosystem which will form the foundation in the digitalization plan for the nearest future. This is important given that advancement in digital technology knowledge will facilitate the national economic diversification plan and also provide job opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Huaweihas been on the Nigeria soil for over 21 years. The company has donated state of the art ICT equipment to over 20 schools and ICT educational institutions across Nigeria through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

One of which was the remodeling of the ICT lab donated to the Government Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara State. Speaking to the press, the National President of the Old Boys Association stated that it gladdens the heart of the students and teachers in the great institution to know that the students can digitally communicate, create, disseminate, store and manage information while teaching and learning via ICT.

Thelives of the students of Ogedengbe High School of Sciences was affected by the kind gesture of Huawei one of the oldest serving schools in Ilesa, Osun State by providing new science laboratories, internally generated electricity, water supply, tables and chairs. The School Principal, Mrs. Felicia Orimoogunje, lauded Huawei for the supportive development of Nigeria through technology innovation, knowledge transfer, talents training and CSR activities.

She stated that Huawei has improved the knowledge and exposure of over seven hundred senior secondary school students and placed them on a pedestrian for success in the nearest future. Recently, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, in partnership with the Special Intervention Program on Communal and Societal Development (SIPCOD) upgraded and equipped an E-learning Centre to with 58 state-of-the-art computers among others in Sardauna Memorial College, Kaduna State. This gesture was to enable to student compete favorably in the global world.

Theprincipal of the school, Mr. Jamare Tukar stated that since the upgrade of the E-Learning centre, the teachers have had a splendid time imparting knowledge to 1,022 students. The students can now compete favorably with their counterparts in the world. He further explained that the E-Learning Centre has gone a long way in bridging the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) gap in the school. Huawei has stayed committed to the lives of Nigerians across different social classes.

Through Huawei’s CSR programmes ample opportunities have been extended to students across Nigeria. Students now have a chance of being successful in ICT. Huawei will continue to invest in this collaboration with various schools. The beneficiaries of this initiative is expected to increase greatly and continously as various e-learning centers would be built across Nigeria.