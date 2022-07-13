Thirty thought leaders from Africa and beyond will appear over the course of one day at South Africa’s premier marketing conference, the Nedbank IMC. The theme is “Marketing Relevance.”

African marketers, entrepreneurs and creatives are fully aware of the growing importance of customer relevance and at this year’s Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC), there will be a host of inspiring speakers who will provide insights and strategies. The conference is known for its hard hitting speaker format – with no sales pitches.

Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC, said the power of the conference is in being able to gather so many of Africa’s advertising and marketing thought leaders together in one virtual place, on one day. Marketers will be able to log in to watch this not-to-be-missed pan-African event from their computers, laptops or cellular devices.

“Marketers are hungry for insight into finding and keeping that elusive yet critical ingredient – relevance. We have brought together the best-of-the best global thought leaders to provide our delegates with answers,” said Dale.

Conference host, Gugulethu Mfuphi, will be joined by co-hosts Xolisa Dyeshana, Group Creative Director at Joe Public, and Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loeries. Together they will introduce the Nedbank IMC 2022 line-up, which includes:

Greg Hoffman, Global Brand Leader and former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nike (United States).

Kathryn Williams, Managing Director of KMint (Australia).

Ron Thurston, bestselling author of Retail Pride (United States).

Tyrona Heath, Director of Market Engagement and The B2B Institute, a LinkedIn think thank (United States).

Joeri van den Bergh, co-founder and Managing Partner of InSites Consulting (Netherlands)

Ben Williams, Global Chief Creative Experience Officer of TBWA Worldwide (United States)

Monali Shah, Integrated Marketing and Communications Specialist (Nigeria)

Scott Thwaites, Head of Emerging Markets at TikTok Global Business Solutions (United Arab Emirates)

Maps Maponyane, TV presenter, producer, actor and entrepreneur (South Africa).

Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA South Africa (South Africa).

Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive of Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank (South Africa).

Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association for Communication and Advertising (South Africa).

Warren Moss, Founder and CEO of Demographica (South Africa).

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership Group (South Africa).

Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank (South Africa).

Lebo Madiba, Founder of PR Powerhouse (South Africa).

Clinton Middleton, CEO of GrowThrough (South Africa).

Bernice Samuels, Group Marketing Executive of MTN Group (Dubai).

Tshego Tshukutswane, Senior Director of Consulting by Kantar (Netherlands).

Dale Hefer, CEO of Nedbank IMC (South Africa).

Sphe Vundla, Corporate Brand Director of South African Breweries (South Africa).

Saks Ntombela, Group CEO of Hollard Insurance (South Africa).

Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer of Hollard Insurance (South Africa).

Karabo Songo, Group CEO of Brave Group (South Africa).

Sadika Fakir, Integrated Media and Digital Director at Tiger Brands (South Africa).

Faheem Chaudhry, Partner and Managing Director of M&C Saatchi Abel (South Africa).

Haydn Townsend, Managing Director of Accenture Song (South Africa).