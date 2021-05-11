Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Osinbajo would be joining several other Heads of State and Government for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, the nation’s capital city.

Nigeria and Uganda share historical antecedents and enjoy good diplomatic relationships, including working together as member-states of the Commonwealth, the African Union, and the United Nations among others.

The two countries have signed bilateral agreements on Technical Aid Corps, Trade, and on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The Vice President, who participated at the resumed National Security Council meeting presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa ib Abuja Tuesday, left for Lagos state for a tour of the manufacturing facility of SecureID, one of the three smart card manufacturing companies in Africa.

He e would be accompanied to Kampala by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu.