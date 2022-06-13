Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Sunday departed Abuja for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to participate at the annual summit of the Africa CEO Forum taking place from the 13th to 14th of June, 2022. Osinbajo would join President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, other business and political leaders in the opening panel in discussing the topic “Economic Sovereignty: From Ambition to Action.” The Vice President would also hold bi-lateral meetings with different stakeholders including United Nations SG’s Special Advocate on Inclusive Finance for Development, her Majesty, Queen Maxima of Netherlands and the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, IFC, Makhtar Diop among others. The Vice President, who is accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, is expected back later on Monday. The Africa CEO Forum, organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank, is Africa’s largest private sector event which features conferences, debates and high-level meetings dedicated to highlighting the role of the private sector in the development of the continent.