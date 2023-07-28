Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has flagged of a new organisation called Future Perspectives.This was contained in statement issued by his media office on Friday.The statement said the Future Perspectives has partnered with UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (IESALC) to support the capacity-building component of the United Nations Global Youth Initiative in equipping young people with necessary skills for transformative education.According to the statement, the organisation held a virtual interactive dialogue themed “EdTech for Transforming Education in Nigeria,” the first public event of Future Perspectives co-founded by him.“Six youth education innovators and stakeholders from different backgrounds and levels of engagement in EdTech, such as practitioners, creators, advocates, and policymakers were members of the virtual panel discussion that explored the challenges faced within the Nigerian educational ecosystem. Speakers indicated some of the solutions they have applied to scale-up their innovations.“While giving the keynote remarks, Prof. Osinbajo noted that “if there were a single issue that could address problems of poverty, joblessness, inequality, and even better health outcomes, especially in developing countries today, it would most likely be education.”“He explained that at Future Perspectives, education is the “cornerstone of our organization’s work, as we recognize its profound impact on social change and youth empowerment,” the statement said.